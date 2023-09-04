Papa John’s International’s (PZZA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 58.com restated an initiates rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.17.

PZZA stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at about $2,233,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

