Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $0.99

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $485.86 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 488,345,991 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

