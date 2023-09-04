Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 318 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $226.37. The company had a trading volume of 568,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,366. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

