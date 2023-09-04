Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 391 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.50) to GBX 4,440 ($55.97) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.40) to GBX 2,920 ($36.81) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.42) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.53) to GBX 3,800 ($47.90) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Down 1.2 %

DEO traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $163.74. The company had a trading volume of 440,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,383. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.65.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.