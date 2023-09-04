Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of COST traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $544.25. 1,437,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,603. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $547.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.77. The company has a market capitalization of $241.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.42.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

