Perennial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lear by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Lear by 847.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Stock Up 1.3 %

LEA traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.98. The stock had a trading volume of 433,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,099. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.64.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Lear’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,732. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lear from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.64.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

