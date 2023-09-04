Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 4,326 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.84. 14,080,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632,201. The company has a market capitalization of $235.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

