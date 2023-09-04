Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 790 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HD traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.08. 2,317,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,470. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $333.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

