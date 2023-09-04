Perennial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,805 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 2.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Trading Up 1.0 %

AXP traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.62. 2,195,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

