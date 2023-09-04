Perennial Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,286,000 after buying an additional 1,581,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.99. 4,157,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
