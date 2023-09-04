Perennial Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,286,000 after buying an additional 1,581,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.99. 4,157,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,403,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.