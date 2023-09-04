Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 124.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.52. 1,174,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.07. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

