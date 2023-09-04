Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $37.07. 13,758,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,213,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

