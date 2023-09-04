Perennial Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after buying an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.49. 4,593,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.