Perennial Advisors LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

FLOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 985,050 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

