Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after buying an additional 741,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average of $195.50. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

