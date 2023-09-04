Perennial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,152,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,509. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.2095 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

