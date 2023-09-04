Perennial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $499.54. The stock had a trading volume of 248,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

