Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after acquiring an additional 744,035 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,385,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,046,657. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

