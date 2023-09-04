Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 670 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Perennial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.63. 26,152,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,563,539. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

