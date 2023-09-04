Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.78. 17,522,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,140,119. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

