Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,522,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140,119. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

