PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered PJT Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE PJT opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $86.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.79%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,059,000 after acquiring an additional 75,198 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,036,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,103 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 569,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

