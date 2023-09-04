Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 206,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 160,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.