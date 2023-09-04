Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Plug Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The firm had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $658,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 672,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 151,519 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

