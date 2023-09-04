PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 132.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,122 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.13% of PNM Resources worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 171,711 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 220.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 991,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PNM shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PNM Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 375,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

