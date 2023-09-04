Price Jennifer C. Has $2.71 Million Position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Price Jennifer C. trimmed its position in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Price Jennifer C. owned approximately 0.94% of Meridian worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Meridian by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 122.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 74,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian by 90.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 125,584 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Meridian by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Price Performance

MRBK remained flat at $11.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Meridian Co. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Meridian had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

