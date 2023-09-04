Price Jennifer C. Reduces Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Price Jennifer C. decreased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,500 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Tejon Ranch accounts for approximately 2.2% of Price Jennifer C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Price Jennifer C.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,880 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,962 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 601,823 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Tejon Ranch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 29,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,599. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $448.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tejon Ranch

(Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.