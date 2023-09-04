Price Jennifer C. Sells 108,909 Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Price Jennifer C. decreased its holdings in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,909 shares during the quarter. Price Jennifer C. owned about 3.34% of FFBW worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FFBW by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FFBW by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FFBW in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in FFBW by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFBW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,928. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. FFBW, Inc. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.59.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

