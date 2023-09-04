Price Jennifer C. Sells 237,289 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Price Jennifer C. lessened its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,289 shares during the quarter. Price Jennifer C.’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 66,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 376,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 153,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BLFY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.47. 74,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,162. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $240.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

