Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,870,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $745,861,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $192.52. 1,174,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,302. The company has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average is $174.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.