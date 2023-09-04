Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 4,524 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,011,000 after buying an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,859,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $2,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,333,728.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $64,402,541.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $2,554,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,333,728.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,107,826 shares of company stock valued at $285,573,193. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

