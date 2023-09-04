Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,815 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $148.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,527. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a market cap of $261.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

