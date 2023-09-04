Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $63.57. 11,715,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,406,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

