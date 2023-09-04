Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,169 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.75. 1,484,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,951. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.