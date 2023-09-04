Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $6,315,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $244,000. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 175.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 49,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 31,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 42,526 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.00. 3,286,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,993. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

