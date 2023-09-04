Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $13.14 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.59. 2,568,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,645. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.84. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $294.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

