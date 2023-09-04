Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $16.70 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,675,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after purchasing an additional 311,842 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,599,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after buying an additional 115,489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $488.42. 998,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,001. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $483.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.87.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

