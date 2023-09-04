Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $17.45 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,211 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 30,333 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,894,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in eBay by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,631,723 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 405,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eBay by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after buying an additional 3,889,380 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.10. 4,176,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,933,065. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

