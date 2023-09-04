Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

