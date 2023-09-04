Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,291. The company has a market cap of $204.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.28. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

