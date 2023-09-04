Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 4,792 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,656. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

