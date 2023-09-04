Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 10,683 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.9% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $74,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $557.22. 1,015,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,874. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

