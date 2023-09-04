Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 230 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.1% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,285,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,305,000 after purchasing an additional 354,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FI traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $122.81. 1,777,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,645. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

