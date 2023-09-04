Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 3,692 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Diageo were worth $23,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.42) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.40) to GBX 2,920 ($36.81) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.53) to GBX 3,800 ($47.90) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo Trading Down 1.2 %

Diageo stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.74. The company had a trading volume of 440,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,383. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $2.5089 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

