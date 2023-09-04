Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 750 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Express by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Express by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $159.62. 2,195,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

