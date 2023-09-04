Proton (XPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $703,008.49

Proton (XPR) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Proton has a market capitalization of $15.19 million and approximately $703,008.49 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 20,850,811,812 coins. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

