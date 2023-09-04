Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 156,973 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 156,973 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $385,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $557.22. 1,015,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

