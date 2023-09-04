Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,885 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of T-Mobile US worth $168,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $30,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock worth $29,906,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $137.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $161.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

