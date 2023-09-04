Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 164,091 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,091 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $313,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Netflix by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $439.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

