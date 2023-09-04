Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149,671 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $172,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.59. 2,568,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,645. The stock has a market cap of $196.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.74 and its 200 day moving average is $244.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $294.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.